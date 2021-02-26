Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County thief?

Detectives say he stole several checks and an expensive portable battery charger.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives say he stole checks and $1,100 in equipment.
Greene County detectives say he stole checks and $1,100 in equipment.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives want your help identifying a thief who appears to work with a group. Security video shows a man stealing from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Sunshine and West Bypass.

The victim reported someone had stolen checks, a trailer hitch, and a portable battery charger on October 25th. Home security video shows the thief arrive in a red car along with two people on motorcycles, who investigators say circled the neighborhood. The stolen equipment is worth about $1,100.

If you recognize this man or have any information on the crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Walmart hosted its first mass vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19...
COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
Missouri to activate next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan on March 15; teachers, essential workers among those eligible
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Mass vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.
Health leaders host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.
Health leaders host mass vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.
Clay Goddard announced in January he would retire from the post on February 28. His final...
Outgoing Springfield-Greene County Health Department director sounds off on COVID-19 politicization in final briefing