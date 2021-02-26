CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives say he stole checks and $1,100 in equipment. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives want your help identifying a thief who appears to work with a group. Security video shows a man stealing from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Sunshine and West Bypass.

The victim reported someone had stolen checks, a trailer hitch, and a portable battery charger on October 25th. Home security video shows the thief arrive in a red car along with two people on motorcycles, who investigators say circled the neighborhood. The stolen equipment is worth about $1,100.

If you recognize this man or have any information on the crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.