Clay Goddard retires: Longtime Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director says goodbye to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There will be a new leader at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department as Clay Goddard says goodbye to the community on his last day as health director.

After being the face of the local fight against the coronavirus, Goddard spent his last morning on the job at a mass vaccination clinic in Springfield.

“I think it’ll probably hit me when I don’t have to go to work on Monday,” Goddard says.

While Goddard announced his retirement last month, he will still be working in public health with the Missouri Foundation for Health.

“I really like making things better and so for me, it’s fun getting better,” Goddard says. “I’d like to see the whole public health system in Missouri improve.”

Goddard says that although Friday was his last day and it was bittersweet, he knows he’s leaving the community in capable hands.

“You work really hard to put together a special group of people, but you never know how you’re going to react when you get in the middle of a battle,” Goddard says. “I mean this is our WWII and what they did is confirmed my belief in them that they are really good.”

Springfield and Greene County are seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases. As the number of hospitalizations continue to decrease, Goddard says we still need to keep our guard up.

“This community will continue to lead from Springfield, and I am honored to have been a small part of that,” Goddard says.

Goddard says it has been a hard year, but we’re turning the corner.

“Springfield is well positioned post-pandemic for an economic renaissance and I think that getting healed from this is a big part of getting that off the ground,” Goddard says.

Goddard says his dad was a fan of a poem called The Man in the Glass and that message has stayed with him.

“It basically says, if you can look yourself in the eye when you’re done and know you did the right thing, that’s the best reward,” Goddard says.

Assistant director Katie Towns will lead the health department until a permanent replacement for Goddard is named.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.