Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes.(Toby Talbot | AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation.

That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Findlay, Ohio-based Cooper says there have been no property damage, death or injury claims due to the problem.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

Those with questions can contact their nearest Cooper Tires retailer or call Cooper’s Consumer Relations Department at 800-854-6288.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

