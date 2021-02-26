Court documents reveal new information on Camden County father charged, injuries of infant burned in bath

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Court documents reveal new information on a father accused of badly burning his infant in a bath tub and the child’s injuries.

Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, was charged for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office say tips from the community recently lead to his arrest.

Deputies began investigating Webster on Feb. 15 after his child was treated for substantial burns to the body. The sheriff’s office says the child was burned while in a bath tub.

According to court documents, the baby was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach on Feb. 14 with apparent lower-body burns, including the legs, buttocks, abdomen. The child was then transferred to a medical trauma burn unit in Springfield in serious condition.

Medical records from Lake Regional indicated nearly 1/3 of the lower body covered in “extensive partial-thickness burns.”

According to court records, a family member told nursing staff that Webster gave child a bath in lukewarm water and when he dried child, there was peeling from a foot. In follow-up interview with investigators on Feb. 16, Webster said burn was from a combination of Aloe sun relief cream and diaper rash cream, per court records.

Per court records, Mercy Springfield trauma doctor later ruled on Feb. 16 that “the patient’s burn wounds are consistent with what appear to be non-accidental trauma.” The child’s burns to the right-thigh and butt were ruled as third-degree burns and did not appear to happen from a secondary-chemical burn, according to the doctor.

Court records also reveal Webster has been convicted in cases involving theft, assault, domestic assault violation of order of protection and resisting arrest. A bond hearing in this case is scheduled for March 1, per court records.

