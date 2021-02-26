Crews recover stolen car from pond near Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Crews recovered a stolen car Thursday afternoon from pond near Rolla.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, Rolla City Fire Water Rescue Team and other agencies responded to an area near County Road 8200 around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a vehicle in a pond.

When crews arrived, they found an SUV almost fully submerged in a pond. Firefighters entered the water and searched the vehicle for occupants, but did not find anyone.

Investigators later determined the SUV was stolen. They also found clothing located in a field. Investigators believe the occupant in the car removed clothing after escaping from the vehicle.

A suspect in the case is unknown at this time. The Phelps County Sheriffs Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are now handling the investigation.

