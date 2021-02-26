Face mask ordinance will be allowed to expire in Joplin, Mo

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -According to a post on the city’s Facebook Page Joplin will allow its face mask ordinance to expire at the end of the day on Sunday. The ordinance which went into effect before Thanksgiving required people to wear face coverings in public.

Masks will still be required for employees in restaurants and bars as well as other personal service businesses, like hair salons and barbershops.

Joplin’s mayor is still encouraging the public to practice safe measures. He also says some businesses may still require masks to be worn.

