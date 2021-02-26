Advertisement

Face mask ordinance will be allowed to expire in Joplin, Mo

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -According to a post on the city’s Facebook Page Joplin will allow its face mask ordinance to expire at the end of the day on Sunday. The ordinance which went into effect before Thanksgiving required people to wear face coverings in public.

Masks will still be required for employees in restaurants and bars as well as other personal service businesses, like hair salons and barbershops.

Joplin’s mayor is still encouraging the public to practice safe measures. He also says some businesses may still require masks to be worn.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Walmart hosted its first mass vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19...
COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
Missouri to activate next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan on March 15; teachers, essential workers among those eligible

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Greene County thief?
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
More than one thousand CU customers lose power after a car hit a pole in Springfield
Heavy rain possible Saturday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few weekend rain chances
CU's plan will be presented March 8th to Springfield City Council.
Springfield City Utilities explains future bills, working on plan to cover costs from winter storms