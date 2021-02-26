Advertisement

Health leaders host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many took part in a first come, first serve COVID-19 vaccination opportunity in Polk County on Friday.

Health leaders vaccinated about 100 in the first 30 minutes of the clinic at the Brighton Assembly of God Church. They received a total of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is an effort by a few different agencies, Ozarks Community Health Center, Citizens Memorial Hospital, and the Polk County Health Center.

The agencies already hosted two similar events in Weaubleau and Buffalo recently. They will host another in Greenfield on March 8.

The goal is to make the vaccine available in rural areas. The agencies welcome anyone who meets the current phase requirements in Missouri, including those ages 65 and up and others with underlying health conditions.

