Highway 76 Bridge in Cape Fair, Mo. closed for road work, creating difficulties for local residents

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - Concrete on the top of the Highway 76 bridge is is crumbling, creating potholes and debris on the deck.

It’s a result of last week’s freezing snow and ice that froze on the bridge, followed by a sudden thaw. There is also evidence that the pavement is cracking under the weight of cars and trucks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation worked on repairs for a few hours Friday, but the project is far from over.

Road crews are also installing an asphalt wedge to create a smoother drive over the lake.

People in Cape Fair say they understand the need for repairs, but wish they would’ve been notified earlier about the road closure.

”I was disappointed because I know they said they closed it the other day. I didn’t know it was going to be closed today, so now I have to go all the way around to 65 through Galena to get back over on the other side of the bridge here in Cape Fair,” Galena resident, John Jackson said.

Wayne Shibley, who lives in Reeds Spring, was heading to Tulsa when he realized he had to turn around.

”I come this way from Reeds Spring and pickup I-44 at Mt Vernon,” Shibley said.

Shibley tells KY3 his normal route saves him about 25 miles and 35 minutes.

”Ill have to go back to highway 13 and go north through Nixa and pickup James River and go around the lower side, and pickup 44 there in Springfield,” Shibley said.

He said road crews are doing their best to keep area drivers safe but, there could’ve been some more notice.

Charles Fleming said it is frustrating when you have to take a longer route than originally planned.

”We were headed to Flat Creek restaurant for my neighbor’s birthday, so now we’re going to have to go around because we didn’t realize the bridge was closed until we got here in Cape Fair,” Fleming said.

MODOT said the bridge will be closed again sometime between April to Memorial Day to place a new bridge overlay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.