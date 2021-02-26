Advertisement

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office finds woman reported missing, returns her to guardian

Dara Kay Knoblett, 20, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen around the Budget Host...
Dara Kay Knoblett, 20, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen around the Budget Host Inn around the 127 exit in Lebanon.(Laclede County Sheriff's Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Dara Kay Knoblett was found in Lebanon and returned to her guardian, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Dara Kay Knoblett, 20, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen around the Budget Host Inn around the 127 exit in Lebanon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knoblett is diagnosed with autism, major depressive disorder and diminished mental health. She is also under guardianship.

The sheriff’s office says Knoblett was seen with a knife and has made comments of wanting to hurt people. Authorities say she likes to hide in the woods near Lebanon, but could be trying to make way to Springfield.

Knoblett is 5′3″ tall and 130 pounds with shoulder length dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, glasses. She was last seen wearing a camo colored hoodie, blue jogger pants with yellow stripe and white shoes.

If you have information or see Dara Knoblett, contact Sergeant Dan Christman at the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, 417-532-2311, or the Lebanon Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Walmart hosted its first mass vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19...
COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield
Missouri to activate next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan on March 15; teachers, essential workers among those eligible
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a...
Police investigate suspicious death in north Springfield
MODOT says the concrete on the top of the Highway 76 bridge is is crumbling creating potholes...
Highway 76 Bridge in Cape Fair, Mo. closed for road work, creating difficulties for local residents
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
Highway 76 Bridge in Cape Fair closed for road work creating difficulties for local residents
Highway 76 Bridge in Cape Fair closed for road work creating difficulties for local residents