Laclede County Sheriff’s Office finds woman reported missing, returns her to guardian

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Dara Kay Knoblett was found in Lebanon and returned to her guardian, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Dara Kay Knoblett, 20, was reported missing Friday. She was last seen around the Budget Host Inn around the 127 exit in Lebanon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knoblett is diagnosed with autism, major depressive disorder and diminished mental health. She is also under guardianship.

The sheriff’s office says Knoblett was seen with a knife and has made comments of wanting to hurt people. Authorities say she likes to hide in the woods near Lebanon, but could be trying to make way to Springfield.

Knoblett is 5′3″ tall and 130 pounds with shoulder length dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, glasses. She was last seen wearing a camo colored hoodie, blue jogger pants with yellow stripe and white shoes.

If you have information or see Dara Knoblett, contact Sergeant Dan Christman at the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, 417-532-2311, or the Lebanon Police Department.

