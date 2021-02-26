Advertisement

Lebanon High School principal on leave as police investigate allegations of inappropriate contact with student

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A high school principal in Lebanon has been placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

The investigation started after the Department of Social Services received a call from a high school’s counselor, according to a police report from the Lebanon Police Department.

Per the police report, the counselor reported that the principal inappropriately touched a student prior to a basketball game.

“The Investigator stated she spoke with Superintendent and was advised that the principal was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation,” said the Lebanon Police Department in the report.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the allegations. The principal was not identified in the police report, and so far, no charges have been filed.

