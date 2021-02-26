Mercy Hospital in Cassville reopens emergency room after fire damage; clinic expected to reopen Monday

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The emergency room at Mercy Hospital Cassville has just reopened to patients after a fire damaged the facility earlier this week, causing it to temporarily close.

An ambulance crew, doctor and emergency room staff had remained on-site to treat patients for emergencies who came in by private car. Now, the ER is fully functional and the facility can once again accept ambulance traffic as

“We know how critical quick care is in an emergency,” said Valerie Davis, administrator of Mercy Hospital Cassville. “We have been laser focused on reopening the ER since the fire on Monday. But we had to ensure the building would be safe for patients and co-workers.”

The ER was cleared to reopen after final inspections of the medical gas system and an air quality survey Thursday. While the clinic is expected to reopen March 1, some areas, like the medical/surgical unit where the fire happened, will likely remain closed for several months while the hospital works on repairs.

