Advertisement

Mercy Hospital in Cassville reopens emergency room after fire damage; clinic expected to reopen Monday

Mercy Hospital Cassville co-workers prepare to reopen the emergency room to patients, after a...
Mercy Hospital Cassville co-workers prepare to reopen the emergency room to patients, after a fire temporarily closed the facility.(Mercy Hospital)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The emergency room at Mercy Hospital Cassville has just reopened to patients after a fire damaged the facility earlier this week, causing it to temporarily close.

An ambulance crew, doctor and emergency room staff had remained on-site to treat patients for emergencies who came in by private car. Now, the ER is fully functional and the facility can once again accept ambulance traffic as

“We know how critical quick care is in an emergency,” said Valerie Davis, administrator of Mercy Hospital Cassville. “We have been laser focused on reopening the ER since the fire on Monday. But we had to ensure the building would be safe for patients and co-workers.”

The ER was cleared to reopen after final inspections of the medical gas system and an air quality survey Thursday. While the clinic is expected to reopen March 1, some areas, like the medical/surgical unit where the fire happened, will likely remain closed for several months while the hospital works on repairs.

RELATED: Maintenance worker called “hero” for fast-acting work during fire at Cassville, Mo. hospital

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Driver killed in a crash near Springfield, Mo.
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious...
Camden County, Mo. authorities arrest father wanted for badly burning infant in bath
This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Appointments go fast for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Springfield Walmart Thursday
Graphic with Bible and cross.
Missouri man exits church after years in sanctuary from deportation

Latest News

Crews recovered a stolen car Thursday afternoon from pond near Rolla.
Crews recover stolen car from pond near Rolla
Monett parents voiced concern when they found out there would be a change to the middle...
Monett Middle School removes algebra from math curriculum
Monett Middle School removes algebra from math curriculum
Scattered showers are possible south of I-44.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances for Some None for Others