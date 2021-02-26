MISSING: Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for two children and father reported missing

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two children and their father who have been reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak and 4-year-old Kaiden Peak.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children were last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in Warsaw, Missouri.

Family members told authorities that Darrell’s behavior is out of character, and they have not been able to contact him since he and his two children went missing.

Darrell is described as a white man, around 5′6″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Darrell was last seen wearing black carpenter jeans, a gray Kum N Go hoody and a black t-shirt.

Mayson is described as white boy, 3′ tall, 39 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “mama knows best”, joggers and tan work style boots.

Kaiden is described as a white boy, 3′4″ tall, 38 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Kaiden was last seen wearing Black Shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots.

If you have any information regarding Darrell Peak or the missing children, contact 911 or your nearest local law enforcement agency.

