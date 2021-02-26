Advertisement

Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say a couple whose bodies were found last week in their home died of COVID-19.

Police were called to the home in Mehlville on Feb. 18 for a sudden death. Police spokeswoman Officer Tracy Panus says the man and woman had quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

The couple’s family members told police they had symptoms of the virus. Police said in a statement that authorities have no reason to believe the couple died of anything other than COVID-19. The couple’s names were not released.

