Missouri’s trout season opens Monday

MISSOURI (KY3) - Monday marks the opening of trout season in Missouri, a long-standing tradition and red-letter day for fishing fans in the Ozarks.

Anglers can mark opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season on March 1 at four state parks:

Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon

Montauk State Park near Licking

Roaring River State Park near Cassville

Maramec Spring Park near St. James

“The pandemic created many challenges for all of us over the past year and, even with one hatchery closed due to extensive renovations, our hatchery staff continued to work hard producing fish at the other hatcheries for anglers to enjoy across the state,” said MDC Fisheries Section Chief Bruce Drecktrah. “Thanks to the teamwork of our hatchery staff and the coordination of our hatchery system in Missouri, we are looking to another great season in 2021.”

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff are expected to stock around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

