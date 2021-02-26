Monett Middle School removes algebra from math curriculum

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Monett parents voiced concern when they found out there would be a change to the middle school’s math curriculum. An additional math class is replacing algebra, but parents are concerned that the change is discouraging to students pursuing STEM careers.

“The girls were pretty excited about, first of all, getting into that class. They both tested well enough to make it, and they were pretty excited about getting to take algebra next year.” said parent Shelly McDonald

Students who wish to take higher-level math courses will have to take both algebra and geometry their freshman year of high school, but parents say this is too much.

“Having to take both algebra and geometry their freshman year is unacceptable. There are enough adjustments to make going into high school, let alone taking two math classes.” Said McDonald

Many parents are concerned about how this will impact their child’s future, but the school system says that it is setting a more solid foundation for them academically.

“Some students that have been on this track, this fast track or advanced track as we would call it, when they get to high school, they have to have three math credits. That forces them to take advanced math and some students, when they got there, didn’t want to have to take an advanced math class,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mark Drake

Students who would have taken algebra will now take a different math class to help prepare them for what they’ll see in high school.

“I think anyone that is interested in math will and needs to get to a high level of math will still have that opportunity,” said Dr. Drake.

