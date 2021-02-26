More than one thousand CU customers lose power after a car hit a pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CU crews are working to repair a power pole after a car slammed into the pole Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Battlefield Road at South Ridgecrest Drive, that is west of Carver Middle School.

The crash has knocked out power to more than 1,300 customers.

No word yet on why the driver ran off the road or the extent of their injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.