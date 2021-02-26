Advertisement

More than one thousand CU customers lose power after a car hit a pole in Springfield

Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CU crews are working to repair a power pole after a car slammed into the pole Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Battlefield Road at South Ridgecrest Drive, that is west of Carver Middle School.

The crash has knocked out power to more than 1,300 customers.

No word yet on why the driver ran off the road or the extent of their injuries.

