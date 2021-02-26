Nixa teacher shares excitement as Missouri educators eligible in next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has finally given teachers the go-ahead to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The next tier of vaccinations under Missouri’s plan, Phase 1B - Tier 3, begins March 15.

“It let us know that we would just have an additional layer of protection here at the school,” said Kristy Richart.

Richart, a reading specialist at High Point Elementary in Nixa, serves students in grades one through four.

”At the end of the day, we want [our students] here. That’s why we went into education is to teach kids, but we need our kids here to do that,” Richart said.

Gov. Parson announced Thursday that more Missourians can start getting vaccinated in a couple of weeks. That group includes child care providers, K-12 educators and school employees, among others.

”I am on the list and I have been signed up,” Richart said proudly. “Whenever my name gets called, I will be getting my vaccine. If that means I can be here longer and be here to support my students then I will do that.“

Missouri National Education Association President Phil Murray said vaccinating educators will bring some peace-of-mind to both parents and teachers.

”A lot of parents have opted not to send their kids to school, not necessarily because they’re afraid their kids will get sick but because they have some adults at home who have some high-risk issues,” Murray said.

While health workers are still working to finish vaccinating those who were first to be eligible, this will open it up to more than 550,000 more Missourians. Longtime health director Clay Goddard said it may be too soon to move to the next tier of this phase.

”To put it succinctly to the community, prepare to be disappointed, because until those supply issues are rectified, we’re going to have to continue vaccinating the people who are in line now,” Goddard said in his last news conference as Springfield-Greene County Health Director.

Richart said she will wait as long as she needs to in order to get her vaccine.

“I’m kind of a person of patience and I will just wait my turn,” Richart said. “I know they’re doing the best they can do, and I’ve never felt like unsafe or anything here. I know that Nixa is doing what they need to do to keep me safe here as a teacher because they want me here to be with my kids also.”

Gov. Parson said Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan could be activated as early as 45 days after March 15. The governor said that could change depending on supply of the vaccine.

When asked if teachers are able to get in for a vaccination as soon as their tier begins, Mercy Springfield sent KY3 this statement:

Mercy continues to prioritize based on state guidelines for eligibility and clinical criteria. We will be working to prioritize additional Missouri residents as the Governor has instructed and as supply is made available by the state. We are currently scheduling patients immediately after we receive our weekly shipments and quickly distributing all we are supplied. As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to schedule more residents. To date, more than 300,000 Missourians have registered with Mercy for vaccine and Mercy has gotten enough vaccine from the state to provide vaccine – mostly first doses – to just more than 44,000 patients.

CoxHealth told KY3 teachers, and others, can fill out a form on its website to get on the waiting list. CoxHealth will contact you when you are eligible to schedule a vaccine.

