Advertisement

Outgoing Springfield-Greene County Health Department director sounds off on COVID-19 politicization in final briefing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Outgoing Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard sounded off on the politicization of COVID-19 in his final briefing.

Goddard announced in January he would retire from the post on February 26. His final briefing took place at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Springfield.

Goddard noted a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He credits the community for making changes to tackle the pandemic.

”How dedicated to one another that we are, how we look out for one another, it can be easy to remember the frustrations and forget the overwhelming ways in which we came together,” said Goddard. “Let’s not forget the 414 Greene Countians who have lost their lives in the last 12 months to the pandemic. This is not a fluke, it’s not a cold, it’s a dangerous disease that has killed over a half-million Americans.”

He criticized state leaders for turning the pandemic into a political issue. He did thank Missouri Gov. Parson for allowing communities to dictate policy, despite his unanswered calls for a statewide masking mandate.

Goddard will become the senior director for the Missouri Foundation of Health. Katie Towns becomes the interim director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Walmart hosted its first mass vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19...
COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
Missouri to activate next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan on March 15; teachers, essential workers among those eligible
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Mass vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.
Health leaders host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Polk County, Mo.
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
Ozark junior Madison Reed celebrates a point versus Neosho.
Ozarks Life: Heart surgery helps Madison Reed continue her passion