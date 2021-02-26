Outgoing Springfield-Greene County Health Department director sounds off on COVID-19 politicization in final briefing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Outgoing Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard sounded off on the politicization of COVID-19 in his final briefing.

Goddard announced in January he would retire from the post on February 26. His final briefing took place at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Springfield.

Goddard noted a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He credits the community for making changes to tackle the pandemic.

”How dedicated to one another that we are, how we look out for one another, it can be easy to remember the frustrations and forget the overwhelming ways in which we came together,” said Goddard. “Let’s not forget the 414 Greene Countians who have lost their lives in the last 12 months to the pandemic. This is not a fluke, it’s not a cold, it’s a dangerous disease that has killed over a half-million Americans.”

He criticized state leaders for turning the pandemic into a political issue. He did thank Missouri Gov. Parson for allowing communities to dictate policy, despite his unanswered calls for a statewide masking mandate.

Goddard will become the senior director for the Missouri Foundation of Health. Katie Towns becomes the interim director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

