Pandemic Response: The State of Missouri offers a free crisis counseling program; ‘Show Me Hope’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Many people are dealing with the emotional and mental struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Show-Me State is working to help by showing hope.

Missouri has a free Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) called ‘Show Me Hope,’ and works closely with the Missouri Department of Mental Health. It’s funded through FEMA and SAMSHA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help those struggling mentally and emotionally.

There are trained crisis counselors across the State standing by 24-7 to talk, listen and give support. Gregg McBride is the team lead for the Show Me Hope Program in Southeast Missouri, he said all crisis counselors are equipped with the necessary tools and resources and training to help those in need. There’s also mandatory training on resource development to determine which ones are active in the community. McBride said this is especially important because rural areas have minimal resources. He said they also have to maximize them so they can truly benefit those in need of them.

“This is absolutely vital because in Missouri it is extremely rural. There’s limited access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.”

McBride said fortunately it’s changing because of the virtual world. However, there’s still a massive increase in depression, anxiety, suicides, and overdoses amid the pandemic; and a stigma where people think they have to go through emotional and mental struggles alone.

“By reaching out through the Show Me Hope program, we’re helping you validate and thereby move through these emotions instead of living in them; you can move through them.”

‘Show Me Hope’ supports short-term interventions that involve the following counseling goals:

Helping disaster survivors understand their current situation and reactions.

Reducing stress and providing emotional support.

Assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options.

Promoting the use or development of coping strategies.

Connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.

Click here for more information on the CCP free services, including individual and group crisis counseling, community networking, and support.

Free Crisis Counseling Program ‘Show Me Hope’ contact information:

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Show me hope hotline number: 844-498-0408

text “TalkWithUs” at 66746.

