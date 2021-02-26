Police investigate suspicious death in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a north Springfield neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1300 bock North Concord Avenue around 4 p.m. A body of a deceased person was found in the area.

Investigators say neighbors saw an unsecured door in the home. They checked it out because the home is vacant and there has been some unauthorized traffic in and out of the home recently. Then, they found a body inside the home.

Detectives are in the process of securing a search warrant for the home. Police have not completed a thorough check of the body yet to see if there are signs of trauma. The victim has not been identified by name, age or gender.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.