Attorneys ask court to revoke bond of Rogersville business owner in federal fraud case

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys are asking a judge to revoke bond for a Rogersville business owner indicted in a federal court case.

Michael David Dismer, 51, was charged in a 28-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, on Aug. 22, 2019.

Investigators say Dismer has operated at least eight different businesses (most recently, Worldwide Construction, Inc., and Lakeland Marine Builders, LLC, at Stockton, Missouri) that built large boats, barges, and tugboats for customers around the world since 1993.

The federal indictment alleges that Dismer engaged in a $4 million scheme to defraud 22 customers of his boat-building businesses from 2013 to 2018.

According to court documents released Friday, Dismer has reportedly committed new criminal offenses in Missouri while on bond for the federal fraud cases.

The documents cited a Pretrial Services Violation Report of Senior United States Pretrial Services Officer Damon Mitchell, dated January 28, 2021. According to that report, Dismer made false statements on a loan application to Missouri Title Loan and withheld part of a customer’s refund based on claim he had already expended the withheld funds on the customer’s boat build, then filed a false 2019 income tax return.

The motion also alleges Dismer did not properly file 2019 tax returns, made misrepresentations on a loan application and received $44,000 wired from Diversified Marine Construction in 2020.

Attorneys argue, due to his recent alleged conduct, Dismer will continue to disobey the law and his bond conditions if he remains outside of custody pending trial.

The motion requests a federal court revoke Dismer’s bond and order him to be detained in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending his trial.

The court heard arguments during a bond revocation hearing Friday, but the next proceedings in the case are unclear.

