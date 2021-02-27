FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers today, tracking a cold front

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for south-central Missouri through 9am this morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are the story today. A slow-moving front will cross the Ozarks from west to east through the day. Ahead of the front, a few isolated storms will develop. Any strong storms, if they occur, will be located on the south along the MO/AR border and in south-central Arkansas.

Some showers possible ahead of the cold front (KYTV)

As the front passes the winds will shift from the south to north. Gusting upwards of 20 to 25mph at times. Today’s temperatures are what we call a top-down day. We’re starting off this morning warm and humid with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. 60 degrees can be found in Arkansas.

Tracking a cold front which will drop temperatures this afternoon (KYTV)

Behind the cold front we’ll encounter drier air and decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Sunshine returns for the first day of March. Temperatures in the low 50s will be the story tomorrow with lots of sunshine. As an upper-level trough moves in Tuesday there is potential for a few showers, but rainfall overall looks limited and will mainly fall south, likely missing the Ozarks.

Warmer for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another system bringing showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Confidence and the details of this right now are low.