FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming today then showers & storms tonight

Dense Fog Advisory out for the Ozarks until 9am this morning. Areas of dense fog will grow across the region with visibility reduced at times to a 1/4 mile. Drive slow on roads if you are out early.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9am (KYTV)

For today temperatures will climb to the low 60s across the area with a gusty southerly wind at times.

Temps in the 60s today (KYTV)

Tonight, we need to watch for showers and thunderstorms to move in. Some of these storms south of HWY-60 could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail possible. These areas are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Severe threat overall is very low.

Marginal risk for severe weather (KYTV)

The eastern edge of the Ozarks is under a Flash Flood Watch because of trailing storms expected to move in. Rainfall amounts upwards of an inch to an inch and a half are possible.

Some places may see higher rain totals (KYTV)

Overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid and upper-40s tonight. Tomorrow the sunshine will return with temperatures in the middle 50s.

This week we have several more opportunities for rain and warmer weather. 60s return to the forecast for a few days. Watch for showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday and again Thursday into Friday