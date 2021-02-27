Advertisement

Gov. Parson grants 15 pardons, two commutations

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has granted 15 new pardons and two sentence commutations, the Republican governor’s office said Friday.

Parson’s office declined to name those being pardoned or having their sentences commuted. A news release said the names will be released after all families have been notified.

Parson’s legal team continues to review clemency files and is “working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration,” the release said, citing about 3,300 pending clemency applications.

In December, Parson granted 24 pardons and commuted the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest.

Parson was the lieutenant governor who became governor when Eric Greitens resigned in 2018. Parson defeated Democrat Nicole Galloway in the November election.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows...
3 adults slain in Madison County, Ark. home, abducted baby found safe
Walmart hosted its first mass vaccine clinic in Springfield, offering the Pfizer COVID-19...
COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP: Walmart begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Springfield
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead

Latest News

The initial work is underway in east Springfield on the city's first Costco. The second-leading...
They’re turning dirt!!! Springfield Costco construction project underway
On February 24 the CDC released new recommendations for gyms after two outbreaks of COVID-19...
Gym-goers urged to wear masks when exercising under new CDC guidelines
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 400 new cases; Arkansas adds 500+ cases
Hidden drugs in supplements
Consumer Reports: Hidden drugs in supplements