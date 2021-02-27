Gym-goers urged to wear masks when exercising under new CDC guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations for gyms after two outbreaks of COVID-19 were linked to group exercise classes.

The new recommendations urge gym-goers to wear a mask even when exercising. Gyms are also asked to provide more ventilation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We will 100% encourage it and what we’ve done is if you feel comfortable wearing a mask,” said Pat Jones YMCA Executive Director Hulston Adams. “We’ve gone so far as if someone comes in and they aren’t wearing a mask, we will provide one for them.”

But some people find it hard to keep one while working out.

“I actually tried to wear it while I was working out and I lasted about five minutes. It was very hard,” said YMCA Member Lindsay Fredrick.

The YMCA is also striving to provide more ventilation.

“We’re taking advantage of the sometimes beautiful weather and we will take our participants outside in an open environment where they can still participate in the class that they love,” said Adams.

Member Lindsay Fredrick said that she feels very safe with the regulations that are in place.

“My mental health is more important and they’ve done a really good job of keeping this place clean so I’ve always felt comfortable,” said Fredrick.

“For us here at the Y, our members and staff are 100% our top priority and it is a constant day-to-day diligence to make sure that we keep them safe and we are doing what is best, not only for our members and staff, but our community,” said Adams.

Those who participate in a group class are required to save their spot through the YMCA app to limit the number of participants. And those in group classes have to spread out while exercising.

