Advertisement

Judge: Autistic man must stay in Missouri welfare custody

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge says a young man with severe autism must stay in the custody of Missouri’s child welfare agency, despite soon turning 21.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Judge Kea Bird-Riley also ordered Friday he remain in his current placement in a group home with the services he now receives. The young man turns 21 on Sunday and can’t feed or care for himself.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri says in a lawsuit that he was in imminent danger and could die if he were released from care and ended up on the streets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Lebanon High School principal on leave as police investigate allegations of inappropriate contact with student
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a...
Police investigate suspicious death in north Springfield

Latest News

Grand Island waste water treatment plant
Missouri DHSS tracking COVID-19 variant data from wastewater samples
Missouri DHSS tracking COVID-19 variant data from wastewater samples
Officer Kendle Blackburn.
Workers’ comp. insurance company denies benefits for Lebanon officer who died after battle with COVID-19
Three people were arrested Thursday after officers from the Clinton Police Department busted a...
Three arrested after Clinton, Mo. police bust drug dealer during transaction