Judge: Autistic man must stay in Missouri welfare custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge says a young man with severe autism must stay in the custody of Missouri’s child welfare agency, despite soon turning 21.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Judge Kea Bird-Riley also ordered Friday he remain in his current placement in a group home with the services he now receives. The young man turns 21 on Sunday and can’t feed or care for himself.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri says in a lawsuit that he was in imminent danger and could die if he were released from care and ended up on the streets.

