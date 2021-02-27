Long lines at Greene County Assessor’s Office as personal property tax payments due Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taxpayers in Greene County have until Sunday to pay their 2020 personal property taxes.

The Greene County Collector’s Office pushed back the due date of 2020 property tax payments twice from the original deadline. The payments, originally due at the end of December, are due Sunday, Feb. 28, postmarked and in the mail.

A technical problem contributed to the February deadline. Greene County officials first started upgrading the assessor’s computer system nearly four years ago, but a recent computer glitch caused the delays to pay the taxes.

Officials from the Greene County Assessor’s Office say the lines Friday afternoon were some of the longest they have ever seen ahead of a property tax due date. People were waiting down a hallway and around a corner to pay their tax bill.

Many didn’t realize just how long it would take.

“I’ve been here before, but usually it’s like quick.. in and out... sometimes you only wait 20 minutes. But this is like the longest I’ve ever had to wait,” said Greene County resident Jedacia Davis.

“I came yesterday and the line was super long. So I dipped out and I came back today and I’ve been here almost two hours,” said Greene County resident Nick Koviak. “It needs to be done, so I don’t really have any other choice.”

Again, the deadline to pay 2020 personal property taxes is this Sunday.

Additionally, the Greene County Assessor is extending the deadline for returning 2021 personal property and business assessment lists to April 1. Many residents were mailed these forms over the past week.

Residents are encouraged to complete the list early and not wait until the deadline. To avoid late filing penalties, which can range from $15 to $105, information must be returned on or before April 1.

For questions regarding details such as property address, location, ownership, taxing district, school district, section, township and range, along with maps, CLICK HERE.

