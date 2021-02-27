Advertisement

Missouri must pay Planned Parenthood $140,000 in legal fees

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A failed bid to shut down Missouri’s lone abortion provider will cost the state $140,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Administration Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi granted on Friday the request by Planned Parenthood for legal fees as well as $6,600 spent on an expert witness.

A four-day trial in October 2019 highlighted the state’s efforts to close the facility by denying it a license to operate based on allegations it had botched abortions.

Planned Parenthood contended the state picked a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of otherwise successful abortions.

