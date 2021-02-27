Ozark Empire Fairgrounds holds 31st annual Lawn & Garden Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds prepares for its 31st annual Lawn & Garden Show from February 26-28.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we hope everyone comes out,” said Libby Reavis, Foundation Director at the fairgrounds. “We want to bring a little bit of light into your life with the show where you can upgrade a few things and still be able to enjoy being at home.”

Reavis says there are more than 110 exhibitors who offer one-stop shopping for all your lawn and garden needs.

“There are 80,000 square feet inside the e-plex, so there’s a lot of space for people to walk around at a social distance while checking out the hundreds of vendors and exhibits we have up.”

Products and services include trees, seeds, other plants; landscape design and installation services; mowers, tillers, other lawn, and garden power equipment; tree and lawn care services; pools and spas; fountains, ponds, and other water features; patio furniture and grills; yard accessories; fence; and much more.

COVID-19 Safety Measures:

The 2021 Lawn & Garden Show will be taking necessary safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be someone keeping track of how many people are entering and leaving the show; to ensure the numbers stay below capacity. Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the facility and masks are required to be worn at all times, except in the designated eating areas. Masks will be available for those who need one.

There will be an announcement played multiple times an hour to remind people to social distance and mask up. For seminars, seating will be reduced to help with social distancing. Seats are measured 6 feet apart, and the show is disinfected regularly throughout the day.

Hours & Admission:

Saturday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5, children 6 & under are FREE and there’s FREE Parking.

Special Guest:

You can join P. Allen Smith as he shares his wisdom, he’ll be giving presentations on Saturday, February 27th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Entry into these seminars is included with your Lawn & Garden Show admission. Seating and availability will not be guaranteed. We suggest being here early to secure your spot.

