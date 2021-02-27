Police investigate shooting in west-central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in west-central Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. More than 10 police cars have arrived to investigate.

Officers have blocked traffic for a stretch of South Avenue between E. Grand Street and E. Madison Street.

Additional details are limited at this time. KY3 has sent a crew to collect information. We will update as more information becomes available.

