Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in west-central Springfield

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to investigate a shooting.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in west-central Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. More than 10 police cars have arrived to investigate.

Officers have blocked traffic for a stretch of South Avenue between E. Grand Street and E. Madison Street.

Additional details are limited at this time. KY3 has sent a crew to collect information. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Lebanon High School principal on leave as police investigate allegations of inappropriate contact with student
Power pole damaged at Battlefield and S. Ridgecrest Drive
City Utilities nearly restores power to 1,700 customers after car hits a pole in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a...
Police investigate suspicious death in north Springfield

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Missouri must pay Planned Parenthood $140,000 in legal fees
A few strong storms this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong storms possible tonight
Gavel
Attorneys ask court to revoke bond of Rogersville business owner in federal fraud case
Arkansas players Davonte Davis (4) and Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate after defeating LSU...
Smith helps No. 20 Arkansas beat LSU