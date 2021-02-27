Advertisement

Smith helps No. 20 Arkansas beat LSU

Arkansas players Davonte Davis (4) and Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate after defeating LSU...
Arkansas players Davonte Davis (4) and Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate after defeating LSU during an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU 83-75 on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) had four players score in double figures in their sixth straight win. Moses Moody had 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting, and reserve J.D. Notae also scored 18.

Arkansas grabbed control with a 16-2 run in the second half. Jalen Tate made two foul shots, Davonte Davis scored and Moody capped the surge with a layup, making it 72-55 with 7:04 left.

LSU, one of the highest scoring teams in Division I, went without a field goal for more than five minutes during the key stretch.

Arkansas reached the bonus with 11:46 left and made eight foul shots during its big run. The Razorbacks went 23 of 31 from the line for the game. LSU (14-8, 9-6) committed 22 fouls, including 13 in the second half.

Thomas, the No. 4 scorer in the nation, scored 25 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field. His teammates combined to shoot 33% (19 of 57) from the field.

Davis added 15 points for the Razorbacks on 7-for-12 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas’ win, combined with a Tennessee loss earlier Saturday, secured a top-four SEC finish for the Razorbacks. That means they will have a first-round bye for the SEC Tournament.

LSU is still likely to get into the NCAA Tournament, though a win Saturday would have practically clinched a berth. The Tigers are still in the top four of the SEC, though six other teams are within two games in the loss column, meaning LSU has work to do over its final two regular-season games.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Arkansas travels to South Carolina on Tuesday before finishing the regular season against Texas A&M next Saturday in a make-up game that was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

