Three arrested after Clinton, Mo. police bust drug dealer during transaction

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Three people were arrested Thursday after officers from the Clinton Police Department busted a suspected drug dealer during a hand-to-hand transaction.

Police arrested Terrin Blum, 21, of Windsor, Missouri, in a traffic stop that followed the transaction.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Lincoln Street to conduct a surveillance check, prior to executing a warrant for a home. While on scene, police observed a suspect approach the residence and conduct a hand-to-hand transaction at the front door.

Blum was later stopped for a traffic violation. Officers then conducted a consent search of the vehicle, locating a bag of marijuana and a Schedule IV controlled substance. Blum was charged for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, police arrested Clinton residents Hayden McClure, 21, and Alexis Turner, 21, on a 24-hour investigation for distribution of controlled substance within a protected area. These charges came after officers conducted a search warrant at a home where they witnessed the transaction, recovering several controlled substances and more than $4,000 in cash.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.