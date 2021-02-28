Advertisement

22 governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Twenty-two governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, issued a joint statement Saturday in opposition to how federal funds would be allocated in the latest COVID-19 relief proposal.

The House passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday morning that would include $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses. The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The joint statement takes issue with the funding allocated to states in the bill, calling it “biased.” The governors argue the proposal “allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population, rather than its actual population,”

Read the joint statement below, published by governors of Iowa and South Carolina:

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”  

“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”

According to the news releases from Iowa and South Carolina’s governors, 33 states are expected to lose funding under the newly approved bill, including Missouri and Arkansas.

Gov. Parson has not shared the same announcement via a news release or social media, but is listed among 22 governors in the joint statement.

No. 23 Missouri State women win 13th straight MVC game