City Utilities: Crews working to restore hours-long power outages in southeast Springfield

Crews are working to restore power in southeast Springfield after hours-long outages that began...
Crews are working to restore power in southeast Springfield after hours-long outages that began Sunday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore power in southeast Springfield after hours-long outages that began Sunday morning.

City Utilities says the outages began Sunday morning after a piece of equipment failed and a pole caught fire.

In an afternoon update, City Utilities says the location needing repairs is sloped and not easily accessible from the street. Therefore, crews are digging into solid rock to set a new pole, which could take several more hours.

As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, City Utilities reports around 200 outages, mainly for homes near where U.S. 60 and U.S. 65 meet.

We will update as more information becomes available.

