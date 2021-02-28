Advertisement

Experts say gas prices could top $3 per gallon nationally by Memorial Day

(KWQC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Could gas prices reach $3 per gallon in the near future? Experts from GasBuddy say it’s possible by Memorial Day Weekend.

GasBuddy says, though a spike in prices is not guaranteed, the national average could rise closer to $3 per gallon closer by Memorial Day weekend as refineries eventually switch over to EPA-mandated cleaner summer fuels.

As of last Sunday, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped to $2.64, increasing 14 cents a gallon from the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

In recent weeks, rising gas prices have also been attributed to a natural gas shortage caused by winter storms in the Midwest, in addition to an expected travel boom during the country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Missouri falls below average, according to AAA, charging $2.45 per gallon.

Here’s a breakdown of metropolitan area averages as of Sunday, April 19.

Kansas City, Mo.: $2.40

St. Louis: $2.42

Cape Girardeau: $2.43

Joplin: $2.45

St. Joseph: $2.45

Springfield: $2.48

Columbia: $2.49

Jefferson City: $2.49

AAA reports that the national average as of Sunday is $2.71 per gallon.

