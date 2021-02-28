Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Making a plan ahead of Severe Weather Awareness Week

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday will mark nine years since the “Leap Day” tornado hit Branson.

The EF-2 tornado on February 29, 2012 took out businesses and homes along West 76 Country Boulevard, though no one was seriously hurt when the storm rolled through overnight.

The timing seems to line up with Severe Weather Awareness Week. Experts say springtime is the busiest time of year for severe weather. However, the leap year tornado emphasizes that strong storms can happen at any time.

This is why having a plan and knowing where to go, no matter where you are is vital. Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steve Runnels said that’s just one part of it.

Runnels said if you have that plan in place and know what to do, you can get ready as soon as a watch is issued. However, when a warning is issued that means a severe storm or maybe a tornado is imminent or already in progress. He stressed that at that moment, the time to plan is done, and the time to seek shelter is upon you.

Emergency Kit Checklist:

  • Have a weather radio or app to keep up with the latest forecast
  • Have a backup way to get power
  • Have extra food on hand. Particularly non-perishable food and foods that do not need to be frozen or refrigerated.
  • Keep flashlights in easy to access places
  • Have copies of important family documents, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions

Starting on Monday, March 1, KY3 will have continuous coverage on weather preparedness week.

