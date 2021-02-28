Advertisement

Kansas City Police investigate 3 separate homicides Sunday

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three separate homicides were reported in Kansas City Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said the third homicide was discovered around 10 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building near Gillham Road and Armour Boulevard. A wounded man who was found inside the building died at the scene.

About five hours earlier, a cutting was reported at a different apartment complex near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Jackson said that victim was taken to a hospital where that person died. He said two people were inside an apartment when a third person arrived and fatally wounded the victim.

Around 4 a.m., one person was shot and killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Kansas City. Officers found one person dead inside a vehicle. A second person who had been shot was found sitting outside the vehicle, and that person was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release the names of any of the victims.

Jackson said it doesn’t appear that any of the three homicides were related.

The third killing on Sunday was the 23rd homicide in Kansas City so far this year, according to the Kansas City Star.

