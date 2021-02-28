Missouri Job Center offers free training for environmental jobs through Green for Greene program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center is offering a free training program for people interested in environmental jobs.

The Green for Greene program is funded by a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The five-week program allows people to get hands-on training five days a week. Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center says participants are usually working all day, from 8 a.m. until around 5 p.m.

Participants will earn 13 certifications including OSHA 10, OSHA 40-Hour HAZWOPER, Trenching & Excavation, Confined Space, Lead Renovation Repair & Paint, Lead Abatement, Mold Abatement, Asbestos Handler, Forklift Driver, Silica, Flagger, Bloodborne Pathogens and First Aid/CPR.

“There are a lot of jobs available and a lot of areas that people can go into once they finish the certification,” Trombetta says. “Construction, manufacturing, even healthcare related, environmental cleanup, solar panel installation.”

Around 20 people will be accepted into the training program. Trombetta says the average starting hourly pay for a graduate of the program is $16.81.

This free training is geared towards people looking to make a career change.

“They may need to work a part-time job to support themselves and their family, but once they complete this five-week training, they’re going to have all kinds of opportunities they’ve never had before,” Trombetta says.

Graduate of last year’s program, Misty Hardin, says Green for Greene changed her life after being laid-off during the pandemic.

“I knew a lot of places that they were interviewing through, along with McCormick and French’s and everything, they hadn’t had any layoffs through all this,” Hardin says. “That was my plan to get something somewhere really stable and stay. Now I’m somewhere that I hope to retire from.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old. This program opens up jobs to people who don’t have a high school diploma or may have been incarcerated before, which Trombetta says can often be barriers to finding a new career.

“One of the best things that they gave me in the program was answering those hard interview questions,” Hardin says. “I don’t have the best past, so by being able to know how to answer some of those questions really made a huge difference.”

Hardin says she has felonies on her record, which became an issue for her to find a new job, until this program.

“They opened up more doors of places that you would think maybe wouldn’t hire felons. That door, just different perspectives of ways to look at your past, how to move past that and get on with a good company,” Hardin says.

Applications are due by March 5th and the program begins on March 22.

Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact Cindy Bennett at cbennett@springfieldmo.gov or call 417-841-1890

Classes for the second session in 2021 begin August 16, with an application deadline of July 29.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

