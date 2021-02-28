Advertisement

Missouri officials work to help people get COVID-19 shots

On Friday Missouri started making COVID-19 vaccines available for first responders and...
On Friday Missouri started making COVID-19 vaccines available for first responders and emergency workers. On Monday it opens up for individuals with high-risk health issues.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Health officials and community groups in Missouri are working together to help vaccinate seniors and other people who might have difficulty getting to a clinic for the coronavirus.

Alberta Smith, 67, said she might not have made it to get her shot without a bus ride to the recent clinic.

“This is a blessing,” Smith said to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As part of the vaccination campaign, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is holding one-day vaccination events at senior apartments with the state and the Missouri National Guard. Health departments and hospitals have set up telephone hotlines to help people who don’t have internet. Local health centers have sent staff to seniors’ homes to get residents signed up, and organized buses to bring them to vaccine clinics.

“COVID-19 is really unprecedented in terms of, how deadly it is, that it’s a communicable disease that’s spread from person to person,” said Rhonda BeLue, a public health professor at St. Louis University and chair of the city’s Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals. “So there are a lot of unique things about COVID that really are going to require a serious all-hands-on-deck, urgent response to save the lives of the people in the St. Louis region.”

Officials say the elderly are far more likely to die or have severe cases of COVID-19. In Missouri, about 17% of the state’s population is 65 or older but that group accounts for 85% of the deaths attributed to the virus.

St. Louis’s health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, said that eventually vaccination events could be held in churches and other places that are easy for area residents to access. Officials will evaluate different sites in the city, to ensure they have enough parking, and are spacious enough to hold a socially distanced event. And FEMA is planning to provide a mobile unit to the city, to help vaccinate residents who are homebound.

“We have to stop putting the onus on the people in the community, and we have to do that heavy lifting for them,” Echols said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One hurt, sent to hospital after shooting in central Springfield
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Officer Kendle Blackburn.
Workers’ comp. insurance company denies benefits for Lebanon officer who died after battle with COVID-19
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Clay Goddard wrapped up his final day as director of the Springfield-Greene County Health...
ONE-ON-ONE: Clay Goddard reflects on time as SGCHD director, Springfield’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden calls on Senate to quickly pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A rough governmental estimate suggests some 1.3 million small, independent investors are...
Landlords hit as unpaid rent from eviction moratorium piles up