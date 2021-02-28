Advertisement

Missouri State football beats Western Illinois 30-24

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - Jaden Johnson threw a touchdown pass and Jose Pizano kicked three field goals in the second half to help Missouri State beat Western Illinois 30-24 on Saturday.

Pizano’s 37-yard field goal tied it a 17 in the third quarter and his 43-yarder made it 20-17 early in the fourth.

Tony Tate had a 2-yard touchdown run to give Western Illinois a 24-20 lead. Johnson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith, and Pizano made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining.

On the ensuing series, the Leathernecks drove to their 46, but the drive stalled when Kevin Ellis forced a Henry Ogala fumble and Eric Johnson recovered the ball to seal it for the Bears (1-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley).

Johnson was 18-of-28 passing for 278 yards but threw two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball with 6:50 left in the second quarter, and Greg Benton Jr. returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that tied it at 14.

Celdon Manning had a 5-yard touchdown run and Jeremiah Wilson an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter for Missouri State.

Connor Sampson was 34 of 46 for 281 yards passing with a TD and two interceptions for Western Illinois in its season opener.

