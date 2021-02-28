Nine years later: Looking back on the Leap Day tornado in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks nine years since the “Leap Day” tornado hit Branson.

The EF-2 tornado struck overnight on February 29, 2012, taking out dozens of businesses and homes along West 76 Country Boulevard.

“Never did we believe that a tornado would cross Table Rock Lake, come down Highway 76, and go up and down hills and hollows,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin in KY3′s report last year. “It happened in Branson and it could happen anywhere in the country.”

An outbreak of tornadoes that morning devastated several cities in the Midwest, leading to multiple deaths throughout the country and three in others parts of Missouri, according to NBC News.

Tornadoes also struck the Lebanon, Buffalo and Cassville communities that morning. The National Weather Service confirmed eight total tornadoes and 53 injuries throughout the Midwest.

Though no one was critically injured in the Branson area, the storm led to some significant changes for the tourist town.

“Our emergency operations plan continues to be improved and be updated annually and approved by the State of Missouri Emergency Management,” said Martin. “Then, the hazard mitigation plan, focused on the risks we see in our community and how can we mitigate those risks. Here locally, that integrated warning policy to seek shelter and seek information. Where is your safe place?”

Emergency crews in Branson say the early warning help saved lives nine years ago.

“We were having our outdoor warning sirens activated well before that system approached, about the center of Stone County,” Chief Martin recalled.

Many other business owners lost their sites, either temporarily or permanently, facing a challenging decision on whether to rebuild or move out. The storm also led to some changes along West 76 Country Boulevard.

Martin and emergency partners will continue to look at ways to stay prepared for future storms. The city plans to install six new weather stations in the community to help provide storm tracking and early warnings.

Martin says the city is also working to replace three outdoor warning sirens, investing nearly $70,000 into severe weather safety.

