No. 23 Missouri State women win 13th straight MVC game

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Jasmine Franklin scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 23 Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago 64-50 on Saturday to set a program record for its best start in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Missouri State (17-2, 13-0) broke a tie with the 1995-96 team to set the record. On Wednesday, the Lady Bears claimed their 14th MVC regular-season championship.

Franklin (13) and Abby Hipp combined to score 20 first-half points, including MSU’s final 16 for a 29-25 lead. Franklin set her season high in the third, reaching 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and she put her team ahead by double figures for good with 2:16 remaining in the fourth.

Hipp finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Gartner added 13 points for Missouri State. Franklin moved into ninth on the school’s career rebounding list with 703.

Allison Day had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ellie Rice added 11 for Loyola Chicago (10-9, 8-7). Bre Hampton-Bey scored 10.

The teams face off again on Sunday, and then Missouri State plays back-to-back games against Evansville starting Friday to close its regular season.

