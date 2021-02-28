Advertisement

One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to investigate a shooting.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person died from injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon in central Springfield along South Avenue.

The victim was not identified by name, age or gender, but police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Police say there is no community threat at this time, and the shooting was considered an isolated incident.

Officers briefly blocked traffic for a stretch of South Avenue between E. Grand Street and E. Madison Street while investigating.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

