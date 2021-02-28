ONE-ON-ONE: Clay Goddard reflects on time as SGCHD director, Springfield’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clay Goddard wrapped up his final day as director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on Friday.

In a one-on-one interview with KY3, Goddard reflects on his time with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while looking ahead to Springfield’s future post-pandemic.

On career with SGCHD:

“I don’t think it’s fully hit me yet. I’ve been working hard this past year. I think it will probably hit me when I don’t have to go to work on Monday. I’m sad I’m not going to be able to work with this great team as closely, but also excited for my future.”

“My dad was a big fan of the poem called ‘The Man And The Glass,’ and basically says if you can look yourself in the eye when you’re done and did the right thing, that’s the best reward. That for me is always do the right thing... Follow data, follow the best practices and everything will work out in the game.”

On health department’s response to pandemic:

“We worked really hard to put together a special group of people, but you never know how you’re going to react when you get in the middle of a battle. This is our World War II.”

“What they did was confirm my belief in them. They’ve done incredible work, it’s been a heavy rift. If anything it’s drawn us all closer together. I don’t see people that are burned out, I see people that are still itching for a fight.”

On Springfield’s outlook post-pandemic:

“I really do think Springfield is well-positioned post-pandemic for an economic renaissance, and I think getting healed from this is a big part from getting that off the ground. This technology we have now, people don’t have to live in big cities.”

“You can live in a city this size and it can be a special place. I look forward to seeing how the city progresses. I think it’s an exciting time.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.