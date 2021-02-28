Advertisement

SEARCH FOR ECHO: Volunteers spend Saturday looking for missing woman from Benton County

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers spent their Saturday in Benton County searching for missing woman Echo Lloyd.

Lloyd has been missing since Mother’s Day last year. She was last seen at the Dollar General in Climax Springs. She has not been heard from since May 2020.

In an effort to find Echo, community members searched 174 acres throughout the Warsaw area.

“If it was me, or any of my family members, or my mom, or my friends, I would feel like the community would come together and help me,” said organizer Mandi Krueger

Krueger organized the effort through the Hearts on the Hunt for Echo Llyod Facebook page.

“Most of this land is untouched unless its hunting season,” said Krueger

“We’ve been doing search and rescue in Washington state for the last six years, so we thought that it would be nice to get back into doing some search and rescue as well as come out and help,” said volunteer Brad Bruce

Volunteers searched all day Saturday in hopes of finding Echo. Group leaders say they are working with law enforcement to see if they could find any evidence that could help bring her home.

“We didn’t find her, which is what we were hoping to, but were just going to keep searching,” said Krueger

Twenty-seven people came out to help look for anything that could help bring Echo home. Hearts on the Hunt will lead another search on March 27. A reward is being offered in this case.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

