Advertisement

St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to restore her authority to prosecute a couple accused of wielding guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner’s office on Thursday petitioned the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order disqualifying her and her office from prosecuting Mark McCloskey.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, each pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Gardner was disqualified for mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One hurt, sent to hospital after shooting in central Springfield
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Officer Kendle Blackburn.
Workers’ comp. insurance company denies benefits for Lebanon officer who died after battle with COVID-19
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
Experts say gas prices could top $3 per gallon nationally by Memorial Day
Nine years later: Looking back on the Leap Day tornado in Branson
Severe Weather Awareness week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Making a plan ahead of Severe Weather Awareness Week