St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to restore her authority to prosecute a couple accused of wielding guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner’s office on Thursday petitioned the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order disqualifying her and her office from prosecuting Mark McCloskey.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, each pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Gardner was disqualified for mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor.

