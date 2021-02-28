Advertisement

Sunday marks deadline to apply for Missouri managed turkey hunts this spring

(Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks the deadline for Missouri turkey hunters to apply for managed turkey hunts this spring through the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Applications are available HERE. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on MDC’s website. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Due to limited hunter-education classes and classroom sizes from COVID-19 restrictions, MDC has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applying for spring manage turkey hunts. Youth who do not have hunter-education certification must hunt in the presence of a hunter who is certified in hunter education.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 10 and 11 while the regular spring season running April 19 through May 9.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, CLICK HERE. For more information on hunting permits, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One hurt, sent to hospital after shooting in central Springfield
Coronavirus generic
Missouri couple quarantining with COVID-19 found dead
Officer Kendle Blackburn.
Workers’ comp. insurance company denies benefits for Lebanon officer who died after battle with COVID-19
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

Latest News

Nine years later: Looking back on the Leap Day tornado in Branson
Severe Weather Awareness week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Making a plan ahead of Severe Weather Awareness Week
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
Some showers possible ahead of the cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers today, tracking a cold front