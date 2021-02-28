Sunday marks deadline to apply for Missouri managed turkey hunts this spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks the deadline for Missouri turkey hunters to apply for managed turkey hunts this spring through the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Applications are available HERE. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on MDC’s website. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Due to limited hunter-education classes and classroom sizes from COVID-19 restrictions, MDC has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applying for spring manage turkey hunts. Youth who do not have hunter-education certification must hunt in the presence of a hunter who is certified in hunter education.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 10 and 11 while the regular spring season running April 19 through May 9.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, CLICK HERE. For more information on hunting permits, CLICK HERE.

