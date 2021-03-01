Advertisement

Camden County deputies searching for truck missing from death investigation scene

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies ask for your help to locate a truck missing from a death investigation crime scene.

Deputies on Monday responded to a home on Thousand Oaks Drive in reference to a suspicious death.

Deputies have not released any information about the victim in the case. However, they ask for the public’s assistance to locate a truck missing from the scene. It is a 2009 Chevrolet extended cab pickup. The original color of the truck was red. It has since been painted a dark primer grey. The truck has a Missouri license plate “1CAN33”.

If you have any information on this case or the location of this vehicle please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

