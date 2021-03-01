Christian County Health Department to offer free Covid-19 testing on Monday

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -You can get a free Covid-19 test if you live in Christian County.

The health department will do testing from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday. The testing will be done at First Baptist Church at 1400 W. Jackson Street in Ozark.

Click on the link below to register, or call (919) 351-6256.

