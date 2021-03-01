Greene County Collector starts his first day in office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is welcoming a new collector who oversees more than a quarter of a billion dollars in tax collection each year from 40 local taxing districts such as schools, municipalities and the library.

Allen Icet was an engineer, school board member and a Missouri statehouse member. He is ready for his new role.

”Here I am March 1st in the County Collector’s Office,” said Greene County Collector Allen Icet. ”I’m learning on my first day on the job there’s a lot of moving parts to this process.”

Icet is replacing the former collector Leah Betts who held the job since 2014.

”I spent about five or six days in this office working with the former collector. She took time out of her day to help me start to move up that learning curve.”

Betts quite over frustration with a computer software that delayed personal property tax statements several times.

”It is not a single fix or a very simple fix. It takes time,” said Icet.

Icet said he will work closely with the assessor’s office to ensure those issues don’t happen again.

”Work with the assessor office to support them in any shape or form. So that those records are corrected and accurately reflect the public’s real estate or personal property tax records,” said Icet.

The new collector says he knows what he’s walking into and wants taxpayers to trust him.

”Trust by the public has been shaken a little bit given by issues with data integrity. We need to get that data integrity in place, then reach out to the public to ensure their questions or concerns have been heard and addressed,” said Icet.

When Icet was in congress he represented the St. Louis area from 2003 to 2011.

